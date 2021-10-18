Bengal BJYM leader shot dead at home; one held

A 37-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader was shot dead at his home in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district and the police arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Monday.

Mithun Ghosh, district vice-president of the BJP's youth wing, was fired upon at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. When he was taken to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sana Akhtar told PTI.

Ghosh had gone out with two persons and brought home a couple of firearms. The bullet which killed him was fired from one of those weapons, he said.

“It is still not clear how the incident occurred. It was also not known yet why he had brought the two firearms. We are investigating the matter,” Akhtar said.

An FIR was registered by the police after Ghosh's cousin lodged a complaint alleging that two persons with whom the BJYM leader had gone out on Sunday were involved in the murder.

The SP said one of the two accused was arrested while a search is on for the other.

District Additional SP Arsh Verma said no political connection with the murder has been found yet.

Local BJP leaders, however, claimed that goons sheltered by the ruling Trinamool Congress gunned down Ghosh, a charge denied by the TMC.

BJP district president Basudeb Sarkar said, ''It is a planned murder. We will launch an agitation across the district if the culprits are not arrested within 24 hours.'' Shantu Ghosh, the father of the deceased, claimed that a group of men led by a local TMC leader fired at his son while he was entering home on Sunday night.

The TMC's Uttar Dinajpur president Kanhaiyalal Agarwal said, ''Our party has no connection with this murder. The police will solve the case.'' PTI SCH COR NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)