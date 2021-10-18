FBI involved in effort to recover U.S. missionaries kidnapped in Haiti - source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
The FBI will assist in the investigation and efforts to locate and free the group of U.S. Christian missionaries who have been kidnapped and are being held by a criminal gang in Haiti, a U.S. law enforcement official told Reuters on Monday.
