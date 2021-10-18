Left Menu

Czech Senate chief says ailing president unable to fulfil duties

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech President Milos Zeman is currently unable to carry out his duties, the head of parliament's upper house said on Monday, citing a report he had requested from the hospital where Zeman has been in intensive care for more than a week.

Milos Vystrcil, the Senate speaker, told reporters that the report said there was only a small likelihood Zeman could return to work in the coming weeks. He said parliament needed to discuss enacting a constitutional clause that shifts the president's duties to other officials.

