Left Menu

Goa police arrests Chennai man for possessing marijuana worth Rs 1.5 lakh

The Goa police arrested a Chennai resident for allegedly possessing 1.5 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1,50,000 on Monday during a raid at Arambol in Pernem.

ANI | Pernem (Goa) | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:39 IST
Goa police arrests Chennai man for possessing marijuana worth Rs 1.5 lakh
Goa police with the accused. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa police arrested a Chennai resident for allegedly possessing 1.5 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1,50,000 on Monday during a raid at Arambol in Pernem. Acting on tip off, a team of police under Inspector Jiyba Dalvi camped at a resort in Pernem. "When it was confirmed that the suspect's presence at the resort along with the contraband product, we conducted a raid and seized 1.5 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1,50,000," said Inspector Jiyba Dalvi, Pernem police.

The accused has been identified as Sivakumaran Vedachalam Sundaramurthy (43), a resident of Chennai. The Pernem police have registered a case under Section 20 (b) (ii) B of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021