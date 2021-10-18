Left Menu

Recent attacks in J&K part of a strategy by terror groups, say NIA sources

Security agencies are on their toes after finding a blog that mentions a strategy to carry out attacks on non-locals in Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:40 IST
Recent attacks in J&K part of a strategy by terror groups, say NIA sources
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Security agencies are on their toes after finding a blog that mentions a strategy to carry out attacks on non-locals in Kashmir. The blog was blocked immediately, but it mentioned a strategy to execute non-locals, said a senior official.

The official added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) found that killers executing 'lone wolf' type attacks on non-locals are operating on the behest of their handlers operating from across the border. It is a well-planned strategy to derail development in the Valley and oppose the government's plans of extending domicile status to people from outside of the valley. According to the web blog, uploaded in September last week, the attack is on those who have been issued domicile certificates, to ensure no land is given to non-locals and businessmen from outside the Valley to establish their venture in the UT, said the official. According to the blog, there are also plans to attack senior police officers.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology blocked the blog as soon as the security agencies received an alert regarding it. A probe has been launched to identify the origins of the blog post," said the official. He added that the source of the web blog is yet to be identified, but it was circulated among all the terror outfits as part of a strategy to carry out attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

