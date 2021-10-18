EU's Borrell plays down talk of any Iran talks outside Vienna

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday there was nothing concrete about any possible extra nuclear talks with Iran outside of the Vienna framework. "Talks will happen in Vienna," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Shortly before Borrell had said there would be no talks between EU and Iranian diplomats in Brussels on Thursday, contrary to Iranian media reports. Borrell said he was open to clarifying Iranian doubts about the Vienna talks in any format.

