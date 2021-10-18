UK issues intervention notice in Meggitt-Parker deal
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:49 IST
Britain issued an intervention notice on a proposed deal between Meggitt and Parker-Hannifin on Monday, citing national security grounds.
"On 18 October 2021, acting on official advice, the Secretary of State issued a public interest intervention notice to intervene in the proposed transaction on national security grounds," the government said.
