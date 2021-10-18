26 arrested for attacking police, violating COVID protocol in J'khand during during Dussera prog

A total 26 of the 71 people named in an FIR have been arrested in connection with the attack on police personnel over 'Ravana Dahan' (burning the effigy of Ravana) in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The incident had taken place at Barkipona village under Rajrappa police station of the district on October 16.

A case under various sections of the IPC, including section 307 (murder attempt) had been registered against 71 people by name and 200 others in connection with the violent attacks on police personnel when the force tried to stop the burning an effigy of the mythical ten-headed king Ravana due to the COVID-19 protocol issued by the state government, Ramgarh superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said.

Deputy superintendent of police (Headquarters), Sanjiv Kumar Mishra and the officer-in-charge of Rajrappa police station, Vipin Kumar, were injured in the attack and admitted to the sadar hospital, Kumar told reporters here. The villagers defying the COVID standard operating procedure had tried to burn an effigy of King Ravana a day after Dusshera in the presence of a large crowd. When the police tried to stop them, they pelted stones at its personnel. The Jharkhand government had restricted the burning of Ravana effigies as a preventive measure to check the spread of the COVID-19, the police said.

