Eid-e-Milad: Only 2 processions with 5 trucks each allowed in Mumbai

Only two processions with five trucks each have been permitted in Mumbai on Eid-e-Milad on Tuesday, with each vehicle allowed to carry five people, an official said.

While one procession will be in the island city, the other will be taken out in the suburbs, he added.

''There will be five trucks per procession and each truck can carry a maximum of five people. Prior permission has to be taken from the local police, and all COVID-19 norms, like masks, hand sanitisers and social distancing, will have to be implemented en route,'' he said.

Personnel from local police stations, three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 700 personnel from Local Arms as well as 500 Homeguards have been deployed to maintain law and order, the official informed.

