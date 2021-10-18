Aide of NCB witness in Mumbai cruise drugs bust held in Pune cheating case

Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old female assistant of K P Gosavi, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise bust, in a 2018 cheating case registered in Pune in which the latter is the main accused, an official said.

Last week, the Pune police had issued a lookout circular against Gosavi, the main suspect, in connection with the cheating case to prevent him from leaving the country.

Meanwhile, the Palghar Police on Monday said they have formed teams to arrest Gosavi against whom a case of cheating under the pretext of offering jobs in Malaysia was registered at the Kelwa police station in the district neighbouring Mumbai.

Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses of the NCB in the case related to the alleged recovery of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the accused arrested in the drugs case.

Rajendra Landage, senior inspector, Faraskhana police station, Pune, said they have arrested one Sherbano Kureshi, a resident of Govandi in Mumbai, in connection with the case in which one Chinmay Deshmukh was allegedly cheated by Gosavi to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh on the pretext of offering him a job in Malaysia in the hotel industry.

He said Kureshi was Gosavi's assistant and the swindled money was received in her bank account.

''During the investigation, it was revealed that Gosavi used to withdraw money from her account without her knowledge,'' he said.

Landage added that Kureshi was arrested on Monday and produced before a local court which remanded her in police custody till October 23.

Deshmukh, who was allegedly cheated by Gosavi, had registered a complaint against him. According to the complaint, Deshmukh had contacted Gosavi after he put up an advertisement on social media about some vacancy in the hotel industry in Malaysia.

''While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in instalments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back,'' an official from the Faraskhana police station had said earlier.

The complaint against Gosavi was registered in 2018 under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. A Palghar Police official said a case was registered against Gosavi on Sunday under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint lodged by one Adasha Kini.

The complainant stated that he saw a Facebook post on April 3, 2018, with an offer to get an overseas job. Kini and his friend Utkarsha Tare contacted the phone number and were assured by the accused (Gosavi) that he will get them jobs abroad and also the passport and visa. ''He asked them to come to KP International at Vashi in Navi Mumbai with documents. The accused took a sum of Rs 1,65,000 from Kini and his friend promising them job overseas,'' the police said in a release. As per the instructions of the accused, Kini and his friend travelled to Cochin from Panvel by train. When they showed the air ticket given to them at the Cochin airport it turned out to be fake as a result of which they could not take off, police said. When they sought the refund of the money paid to Gosavi he evaded them, the release said. Realising that they were cheated, they approached the police.

