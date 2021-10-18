BJP spokesperson urges L-G to direct Delhi govt to appoint Lokayukta
Delhi BJP spokesperson PS Kapoor has urged the lieutenant governor to immediately direct the Arvind Kejriwal government to nominate a Lokayukta in the national capital.
The office of the Lokayukta is lying vacant since December last year and the Kejriwal government is not taking interest in filling the vacancy which is important to ensure transparency in administration, Kapoor alleged in a statement.
No reaction was immediately available from the Delhi government on the charge levelled by the BJP spokesperson.
Kapoor claimed that several matters pertaining to AAP MLAs and the Delhi government are pending before the office of the Lokayukta.
Hearing of these matters is being delayed due to vacancy of the post, he said.
