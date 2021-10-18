Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:24 IST
President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion after a lower court reinstated the Republican-backed measure.
The administration made its request to the Supreme Court seeking to quickly reverse a decision by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift a judge's order blocking the law while litigation over the matter continues.
