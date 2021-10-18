Left Menu

Amit Shah chairs National Security Strategies Conference, discussions held on internal security challenges

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired the National Security Strategies Conference at the Intelligence Bureau headquarters in which deliberations were held on internal security challenges and measures to tackle them firmly were discussed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:27 IST
Amit Shah chairs National Security Strategies Conference, discussions held on internal security challenges
Amit Shah chairing National Security Strategies Conference in Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired the National Security Strategies Conference at the Intelligence Bureau headquarters in which deliberations were held on internal security challenges and measures to tackle them firmly were discussed. Shah chaired the conference to review overall security matters across the country and policing issues with the DGPs, IGPs of all states, Union Territories and Central government.

The meeting was organised by the Intelligence Bureau and was attended by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and his colleagues, and senior Home Ministry officials. The Conference was held both in physical and virtual mode. Most of the DGPs and IGPs of states and UTs attended the meeting through virtual mode. Heads of intelligence services and officers active on-field duties in sensitive areas also attended the meeting.

The conference, which is learnt to be the review meeting of annual DGP's and IGP's meeting being chaired by Prime Minister in December, started around 3 pm and continued till late in the evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021