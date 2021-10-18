Left Menu

Shah reviews security situation, discusses civilian killings in Kashmir with police top brass

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:31 IST
Shah reviews security situation, discusses civilian killings in Kashmir with police top brass
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed various security issues, including the recent killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, in a meeting with state police and central armed police forces chiefs here on Monday, officials said.

Shah chaired the concluding session of the ''National Security Strategies Conference'' at the Intelligence Bureau (IB) headquarters here and the deliberations held were ''detailed and expansive'', a spokesperson of the ministry said.

The DGPs of all states and Union Territories, and chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participated in the meeting.

''The conference deliberated on various internal security challenges and discussed ways to tackle them firmly,'' the spokesperson said.

Official sources said the overall security situation in the country and various law and order issues, including the recent incidents of targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir, were discussed in the meeting.

A spate of civilian killings have taken place in Kashmir in which non-local labourers have been shot dead by terrorists over the last few days.

In the meeting, the home minister also reviewed the current Left Wing Extremism (LWE) scenario in various Naxal-affected states and discussed busting of terror modules across the country, the sources said.

The meeting is part of the exercise initiated by the home minister to meet the top police brass once in six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021