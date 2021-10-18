Left Menu

4 arrested in Jharkhand for sending threat letter to temple

Four persons were arrested in Jharkhand on Monday for allegedly placing explosives and a threat letter in front of Maa Taara temple in Ramgarh district, a police officer said. Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said in a press briefing We have identified the persons who had supplied the explosives to them.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:37 IST
4 arrested in Jharkhand for sending threat letter to temple
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested in Jharkhand on Monday for allegedly placing explosives and a threat letter in front of Maa Taara temple in Ramgarh district, a police officer said. Detonators and gelatin sticks were seized from the possession of the four persons who were arrested from Naya More on Ramgarh-Bokaro NH 23. Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said in a press briefing ''We have identified the persons who had supplied the explosives to them. The arrested persons do not have a connection with any rebel outfit and they are goons. Their motive of placing explosives in front of a temple with a threat letter is being investigated,'' The letter, written in red ink, and the explosives were found in front of the temple at Chopadaru village under Gola police station on September 29. The police had registered an FIR in this connection on the following day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021