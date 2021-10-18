Left Menu

Assembly speaker denies permission to discuss ordinance tabled in the House

The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday refused permission to discuss an ordinance tabled in the House with the assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit saying that discussion can take place only after the bill to ratify it is introduced.

The demand was raised by SP member Sanjay Garg soon after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Peace (Timely Payment of Wages) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The ordinance is aimed at benefitting labourers.

The brief proceedings during the day-long special sessions of the House also included the election of its Deputy Speaker and passage of obituary references to late UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and other leaders.

Assembly’s Principal secretary Pradeep Dubey apprised the House of the bills passed by it on August 18 and which have been returned by the legislative council without any amendment.

He informed the House that 15 bills have become Acts.

