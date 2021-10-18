BRIEF-Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bet against IBM – CNBC Interview
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:56 IST
* KYNIKOS ASSOCIATES’ JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE SLIGHTLY MORE THAN 1% PUTS POSITION IN TESLA – CNBC INTERVIEW
* JIM CHANOS SAYS STILL HAVE BET AGAINST TESLA - CNBC * KYNIKOS ASSOCIATES’ JIM CHANOS SAYS SHORT ON IBM– CNBC INTERVIEW Source text: https://cnb.cx/3nbcqpA
Also Read: BRIEF-Elon Musk's Spacex Hits $100 Billion Valuation After Secondary Share Sale - CNBC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CNBC
Advertisement