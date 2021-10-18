BRIEF-Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bet against IBM – CNBC Interview

* KYNIKOS ASSOCIATES’ JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE SLIGHTLY MORE THAN 1% PUTS POSITION IN TESLA – CNBC INTERVIEW

* JIM CHANOS SAYS STILL HAVE BET AGAINST TESLA - CNBC * KYNIKOS ASSOCIATES’ JIM CHANOS SAYS SHORT ON IBM– CNBC INTERVIEW Source text: https://cnb.cx/3nbcqpA

