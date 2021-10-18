T20WC SCOREBOARD: SRI LANKA vs NAMIBIA
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:57 IST
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka lbw b Scholtz 5 Kusal Perera c Smit b Trumpelmann 11 Dinesh Chandimal c Green b Smit 5 Avishka Fernando not out 30 Bhanuka Rajapaksa not out 42 Extras (LB-4, WD-3) 7 Total (For 3 wickets in 13.3 overs) 100 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-18, 3-26.
Bowling: David Wiese 2-0-11-0, Ruben Trumpelmann 3-0-27-1, Bernard Scholtz 3-0-16-1, JJ Smit 1-0-7-1, Pikky Ya France 1-0-6-0, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 1-0-7-0, Jan Frylinck 1.3-0-17-0, Gerhard Erasmus 1-0-5-0.
