Minor raped in Noida, 20-yr-old man arrested

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:59 IST
Minor raped in Noida, 20-yr-old man arrested
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said on Monday.

The accused, a native of Hapur district, lived here on rent in the same neighbourhood as the girl under Sector 24 police station limits, the officials said.

“The incident was reported by the mother of the girl on Sunday after which an FIR was lodged immediately and the matter investigated. The accused was on Sunday arrested from a bus stand in the city,” a police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) while sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have also been invoked in the case, the official said.

