White House says it has made clear concerns about China's military developments
The White House said on Monday the United States has made clear to China its concern about its military developments after the Asian nation reported testing a hypersonic missile.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, would not comment on the missile launch itself.
