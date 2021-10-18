Left Menu

Delhi police holds meeting with AGNIi mission officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Monday held a meeting with the officials of AGNIi Mission, one of nine technology missions under PM-STIAC, for the modernisation and transformation of police through technology.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

“Today we held meeting with AGNIi Mission (one of nine Technology missions under PM-STIAC) officials for #modernisation & strategic upgrades and operational #transformation of #DelhiPolice via emerging #technology. Core areas identified to work in mission mode to achieve targets,” Asthana tweeted.

The Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC), is an overarching council that facilitates the Principal Scientific Adviser’s Office to assess the status in specific science and technology domains, comprehend challenges in hand, formulate specific interventions, develop a futuristic roadmap and advise the Prime Minister accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

