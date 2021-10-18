Maha: Four held for trying to sell muscle growth injections without prescription

Police arrested four persons for allegedly trying to sell mephentermine sulphate injections, used for growing muscles, illegally here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

A total of 211 injections were recovered from all the four accused who were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

''A trap was laid on a tip-off that a person was coming to sell these injections without any prescription in the Bibwewadi area on Saturday. The person was apprehended and six bottles were seized from him. Three others were arrested after their names cropped up during his investigation,'' a Bibwewadi police station officer said.

