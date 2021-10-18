Left Menu

Three accused in alleged gangrape arrested

PTI | Simdega | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:18 IST
Three accused in the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Kokadhara jungle in Jharkhand's Simdega have been arrested, a senior police official said on Monday.

The accused, including one of her cousins, had reportedly taken her to the forest on the pretext of accompanying her to a Dussehra fair on October 15 and allegedly committed the crime, superintendent of police Shams Tabrez said.

He told reporters that the police swung into action soon after the complaint was lodged and arrested the perpetrators.

While two of the accused were arrested from Dashatoli jungle near Kinbira, the third was nabbed from Khamantand jungle, the SP added.

