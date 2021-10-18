Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:34 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: 1st warm-up; IND Vs ENG
  • United Arab Emirates

India Innings: KL Rahul c Moeen b Mark Wood 51 Ishan Kishan retd hurt 70 Virat Kohli c Adil Rashid b Livingstone 11 Rishabh Pant not out 29 Suryakumar Yadav c Jos Buttler b Willey 8 Hardik Pandya not out 16 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-4) 7 Total: (3 wkts, 19 Overs) 192 Fall of Wickets: 82-1, 125-2, 168-3 Bowler: David Willey 3-0-16-1, Chris Woakes 4-0-40-0, Mark Wood 2-0-22-1, Chris Jordan 3-0-39-0, Moeen Ali 2-0-28-0, Adil Rashid 3-0-36-0, Liam Livingstone 2-0-10-1.

