T20WC Scoreboard: 1st warm-up; IND Vs ENG

India Innings: KL Rahul c Moeen b Mark Wood 51 Ishan Kishan retd hurt 70 Virat Kohli c Adil Rashid b Livingstone 11 Rishabh Pant not out 29 Suryakumar Yadav c Jos Buttler b Willey 8 Hardik Pandya not out 16 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-4) 7 Total: (3 wkts, 19 Overs) 192 Fall of Wickets: 82-1, 125-2, 168-3 Bowler: David Willey 3-0-16-1, Chris Woakes 4-0-40-0, Mark Wood 2-0-22-1, Chris Jordan 3-0-39-0, Moeen Ali 2-0-28-0, Adil Rashid 3-0-36-0, Liam Livingstone 2-0-10-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)