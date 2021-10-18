Left Menu

Karnataka govt to revive Mysugar factory, puts on hold decision to lease it out

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that the cabinet decision to lease out the Mysugar factory in Mandya will be put on hold and an expert committee will be formed to revive the factory.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:39 IST
Karnataka govt to revive Mysugar factory, puts on hold decision to lease it out
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that the cabinet decision to lease out the Mysugar factory in Mandya will be put on hold and an expert committee will be formed to revive the factory. The chief minister said the state government will make all its efforts to revive the factory in the interest of the farmers.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting with farmer leaders and elected representatives of Mandya district today in Bengaluru. Experienced senior officers and experts team will be appointed to Mysugar and steps would be taken for capacity building. The expert team will give its recommendations to the government within three months and those would be discussed in a cabinet meeting, Bommai said.

"We will take all necessary steps and see that the factory will begin functioning by the beginning of next season," he said. Officers have been directed to provide information about the financial support required to restart the factory and the working capital required. All options of manufacturing by-products such as distillery, ethanol, co-generation etc would be explored in consultation with experts to make it sustainable and further steps would be taken after discussing these outcomes in a cabinet meeting, the chief minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021