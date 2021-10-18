Left Menu

Pakistani policeman killed, 17 others hurt in bomb blast in Balochistan

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:48 IST
A Pakistani policeman was killed and 17 others were injured in a bomb blast targeting a security van in the country's restive Balochistan province on Monday.

Spokesperson for the provincial government Liaquat Shahwani said the explosive device was fitted into a motorcycle parked near the police van outside the main gate of Balochistan University in Quetta's Sariab Road.

''One policeman was martyred in the explosion, while 17 others were injured, including seven policemen on duty and bystanders,'' he said.

An operation has been launched to nab the culprits, he said.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials have cordoned off the area.

''The policemen were posted at the gate of the university to provide security to protesting students,'' said Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove.

''It is clear that the terrorists targeted the police van to create chaos among the protesting students,'' he said.

Incidents of terror, especially those targeting security forces, have increased in frequency in Balochistan.

Early last month, a suicide bomber of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) blew himself up in the province, killing at least three security personnel and injuring another 20 people.

Apart from the TTP, Baloch nationalists have also undertaken daring operations against the establishment.

In August, three Levies police personnel were killed and as many injured when their vehicle was hit by a landmine in the province's Ziarat district.

