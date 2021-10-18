Left Menu

Man held for impersonating police inspector

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:49 IST
A conman posing as a police inspector has been arrested by Jaipur police officials said Monday.

Police have recovered 14 fake stamps in the name of Secretary, Rajbhawan; NIA Jaipur; Additional DG, Anti Corruption Bureau; Commissioner, Excise; Superintendent of Police, Barmer among others from the possession of the accused, Rahul Shekhawat.

Fake ID cards (ACB Inspector, Rajasthan Police Inspector, Excise Inspector), two luxury cars and three mobile phones were seized from him, police said.

The 35-year-old has 21 cases of fraud registered against him in Rajasthan and Punjab, they said, adding he has cheated many people by posing as a police officer.

He was arrested in the Jhotwara area following a complaint from a shopkeeper.

The accused had been purchasing ration from the shopkeeper for the last six months.

Recently, he visited the shop in uniform and said that he is in charge of police line and will purchase ration for the police lines. He also gave the shopkeeper documents with stamps of Jaipur SP, Police commissioner.

The shopkeeper suspected the stamps and sensed that he was trying to commit a fraud, following which he informed the police. A police team caught him when he visited the shop Sunday.

“When the police caught him, he even threatened them while still posing as an inspector,” DCP West Richa Tomar said.

