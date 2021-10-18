Left Menu

CBI arrests man in bribery case from J-K's Kathua

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a person in connection with a bribery case.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:53 IST
CBI arrests man in bribery case from J-K's Kathua
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a person in connection with a bribery case. The case is related to the allegations of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant on behalf of Branch Head, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank.

CBI had registered a case against Branch Head, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank, Parliwand Branch, Kathua and another accused on a complaint. "It was alleged that the Branch Head, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant through the said private person for processing and sanction of Housing Loan of Rs 20 Lakh of complainant's father. CBI laid a trap and caught the private person while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 (part payment of bribe)," reads the CBI statement.

Searches are being conducted on the premises of both the accused at Kathua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021