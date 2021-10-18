CBI arrests man in bribery case from J-K's Kathua

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a person in connection with a bribery case. The case is related to the allegations of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant on behalf of Branch Head, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank.

CBI had registered a case against Branch Head, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank, Parliwand Branch, Kathua and another accused on a complaint. "It was alleged that the Branch Head, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant through the said private person for processing and sanction of Housing Loan of Rs 20 Lakh of complainant's father. CBI laid a trap and caught the private person while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 (part payment of bribe)," reads the CBI statement.

Searches are being conducted on the premises of both the accused at Kathua. (ANI)

