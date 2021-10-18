Left Menu

U.S. State Dept says additional Iran talks in Brussels not necessary

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:59 IST
U.S. State Dept says additional Iran talks in Brussels not necessary
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington does not think talks in Brussels are necessary before the resumption of indirect talks with Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Reports in Iranian media on Sunday had suggested a possible meeting in Brussels, but the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell played down the chance of any talks outside of Vienna earlier on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021