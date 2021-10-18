U.S. State Dept says additional Iran talks in Brussels not necessary

Washington does not think talks in Brussels are necessary before the resumption of indirect talks with Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Reports in Iranian media on Sunday had suggested a possible meeting in Brussels, but the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell played down the chance of any talks outside of Vienna earlier on Monday.

