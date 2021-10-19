East Delhi mayor meets L-G, seeks provision of marshalls for House

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday and put forth a batch of requests, including provision of marshalls in the EDMC House to maintain order during the proceedings.

He also sought his intervention for release of funds which are ''due'' from the city government.

During the meeting, he handed over several letters to the Lt governor, and reiterated his demand that the eight nominated AAP members of the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation be dismissed. The eight nominated AAP members, along with 12 other AAP councillors, were suspended for 15 days by the mayor on September 27 for allegedly creating ruckus and indulging in misconduct during the proceedings of the House.

However, on October 8, the day a special session of the EDMC House was held to discuss ways to combat vector-borne diseases, the Delhi High Court had sought response from the EDMC on a challenge to the suspension of AAP councillors, and permitted them to attend the special meeting. The high court had clarified that as an interim arrangement it was granting permission to the suspended councillors to attend the session which would be subject to the members maintaining decorum in the House and if the EDMC was successful in defending the suspension order, appropriate orders would be passed regarding the presence of the suspended members in the meeting.

The court had also sought the stand of mayor Aggarwal on the petition which would be heard next on October 29.

During the meeting with Baijal at the Raj Niwas here, the mayor also put forth a request to have marshalls in the EDMC House, akin to the system in Parliament and state assemblies, whereby unruly members can be shown out by them. He made the plea through a letter.

Aggarwal later also held a press conference and spoke on a slew of issues, including the AAP councillors suspension matter.

He also requested the Lt governor to look into the matter of a 'mazar' situated on a road near Hasanpur Depot in east Delhi, which he claimed was located illegally.

The mayor sought his intervention in release of funds worth several hundred crores, which he claimed was due from the Delhi government.

Aggarwal in another letter also reiterated his stand that illegal construction in EDMC areas was allegedly being patronised by various civic officials, and sought directions from him so that action could be taken against such officials.

In another letter, he also reiterated his demand to have a provision for no meat shops in residential areas, in the city's draft master plan 2041.

