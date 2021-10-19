Left Menu

U.S. has dispatched small team to Haiti in response to kidnapping -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 00:13 IST
The United States has dispatched a small team to Haiti to assist in efforts to locate and free a group of Christian U.S. missionaries kidnapped by a criminal gang, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Price said the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince has been in constant contact with Haitian police and family members of the group, which includes 16 Americans and one Canadian.

