U.S. has dispatched small team to Haiti in response to kidnapping -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 00:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has dispatched a small team to Haiti to assist in efforts to locate and free a group of Christian U.S. missionaries kidnapped by a criminal gang, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
Price said the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince has been in constant contact with Haitian police and family members of the group, which includes 16 Americans and one Canadian.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- Haitian
- Haiti
- Ned Price
- State Department
- The United States
- U.S.
- Canadian
- Christian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
State Department says U.S. is reviewing findings from Pandora Papers
State Department says U.S. is reviewing findings from Pandora Papers
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States