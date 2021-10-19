Left Menu

Himanta pays tribute to those killed in Assam's first anti-British peasant uprising in 1861

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 19-10-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 00:30 IST
Himanta pays tribute to those killed in Assam's first anti-British peasant uprising in 1861
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tributes to 39 farmers of Phulagri Dhewa who had sacrificed their lives for the motherland on the 160th anniversary of the first anti-British peasant uprising of Assam.

The day is observed as ‘Smriti Divas’ (memorial day) at Phulagari in Nagaon district.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “Today marks the 160th anniversary of the first peasant uprising in Assam against the British Raj. I offer my humble tributes to the martyrs of Phulaguri Dhewa who had sacrificed their lives for the motherland.” The epitaph with the names of 39 peasants killed by the British army in 1861 for revolting against unlawful taxes imposed on poor farmers by the colonial rulers, was formally unveiled by Nagaon Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

The first Peasants Revolt in Brahmaputra Valley against British oppression and illegal taxes'' was engraved on the epitaph.

On October 18, 1861, Lieutenant Colonel Singer was killed during a conflict between poor peasants and the British Army.

Two days later under the leadership of Commandant Major Kemble, the British Army had killed 39 peasants in an operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021