Two police personnel killed in road accident in Sikkim

Two personnel of Sikkim Armed Police were killed and three others injured on Monday after their car rammed into a roadside guard wall in West Sikkim, an officer said. An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, the officer said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 19-10-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 00:51 IST
Two personnel of Sikkim Armed Police were killed and three others injured on Monday after their car rammed into a roadside guard wall in West Sikkim, an officer said. The accident occurred near Akkar Bridge at Nayabazar when the driver lost control over the vehicle, he said. The car was going from Hee Martam to Gangtok. Assistant sub-inspectors Birbal Subba (51) and Jaiman Subba (36) died on the spot, while Phungpona Limboo, Phungsona Limboo and Seze Hangma Limboo were admitted to a hospital in Jorethang, and later shifted to a health facility in Gangtok. An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, the officer said.

