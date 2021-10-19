U.S. says did not make any financing offers to Turkey on F-16 jets

The United States on Monday did not confirm Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's comment that Washington had made an offer to Ankara for the sale of F-16 fighter jets but added that it has not made Turkey a financing offer for the warplanes.

Erdogan said on Sunday that the United States had proposed the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in return for its investment in the F-35 program, from which Ankara was removed after buying missile defense systems from Russia.

"We would refer you to the Turkish government to speak to its defense procurement plans. What I can say is the United States has not made any financing offers on Turkey's F-16 request," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)