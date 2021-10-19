U.S. will not join Afghanistan talks organized by Russia -State Dept
The United States will not join talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week, the State Department said on Monday. "We will not participate in the Moscow talks. We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we're not in a position to take part this week," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"The Troika-plus has been an effective, a constructive forum. We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we're not in a position to take part this week," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
