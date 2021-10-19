Top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan expected to step down -CNN

Zalmay Khalilzad, the top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan, is expected to step down, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources.

Khalilzad will "transition" out of his role and be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, less than two months after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, the report added.

