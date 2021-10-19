Top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan expected to step down -CNN
Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 01:22 IST
Zalmay Khalilzad, the top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan, is expected to step down, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources.
Khalilzad will "transition" out of his role and be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, less than two months after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, the report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
