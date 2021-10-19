Morocco police seize over one tonne of cocaine in Tangier port -statement
Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 19-10-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 01:43 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
Morocco police said they seized on Monday one tonne and 335 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a container ship in Tangier Med Port.
The ship departed from Brazil and was heading to the ports of Antwerp in Belgium and Portbury in the UK, the police said in a statement.
