Top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan is stepping down -Al Jazeera TV

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 02:01 IST
Zalmay Khalilzad, top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan, told Al Jazeera TV on Monday that he is stepping down.

Current and former U.S. officials told Reuters earlier that in the three years Khalilzad had been in the role, he became the face of one of the largest U.S. diplomatic failures in recent memory.

