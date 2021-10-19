Trump sues U.S. House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack -court document
Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 02:12 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court document.
The nature of the lawsuit was not immediately clear from the court docket, but Trump has threatened to take legal action over White House documents requested by the committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
