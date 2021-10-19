Trump sues U.S. House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack -court document
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, alleging it made an "illegal, unfounded, and overbroad" request for his White House records.
Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that materials sought by the select committee are protected by a legal doctrine called executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of some White House records. The lawsuit seeks an injunction against the panel's request for materials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- District Court
- White House
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- House
ALSO READ
White House: Biden to hold meeting with progressives, discuss smaller bill
U.S. team led by Blinken to hold security talks in Mexico Friday -White House
White House says it is in touch over Taiwan
Amazon and Google set to attend White House forum on quantum technology
Rohini court shootout: Security upped at district courts, gadgets need upgradation, Police tells HC