Negotiations on $3.5 trillion U.S. investment bill making progress -Schumer
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 02:35 IST
Negotiators to a massive U.S. bill that would invest up to $3.5 trillion to expand social programs and attack climate change have made progress in recent days but have not yet brought a deal, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.
"Over the last weekend I held many productive conversations" with lawmakers and the White House, Schumer, a Democrat, said. "We still have work to do," he added. He did not predict if or when a deal might be struck.
