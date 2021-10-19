Negotiations on $3.5 trillion U.S. investment bill making progress -Schumer

Negotiators to a massive U.S. bill that would invest up to $3.5 trillion to expand social programs and attack climate change have made progress in recent days but have not yet brought a deal, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

"Over the last weekend I held many productive conversations" with lawmakers and the White House, Schumer, a Democrat, said. "We still have work to do," he added. He did not predict if or when a deal might be struck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)