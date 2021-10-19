Turkey summons 10 ambassadors over calls for philanthropist's release -Anadolu

Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, over a statement calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, state-owned Anadolu agency said on Tuesday.

The statement, shared by some embassies, said Kavala's case "cast a shadow over respect for democracy"; it included Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, the U.S., France and Germany.

Kavala has been jailed for four years without being convicted, despite the European Court of Human Rights' calling for his release.

