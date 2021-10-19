Left Menu

Turkey summons 10 ambassadors over calls for philanthropist's release -Anadolu

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 03:09 IST
Turkey summons 10 ambassadors over calls for philanthropist's release -Anadolu

Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, over a statement calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, state-owned Anadolu agency said on Tuesday.

The statement, shared by some embassies, said Kavala's case "cast a shadow over respect for democracy"; it included Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, the U.S., France and Germany.

Kavala has been jailed for four years without being convicted, despite the European Court of Human Rights' calling for his release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021