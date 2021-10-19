Japan deputy chief cabinet secretary: analysing where N.Korean missile landed
Japan is currently analysing where a North Korean missile launched on Tuesday morning landed, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told a news conference.
He added that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was planning to return to Tokyo from a business trip to Fukushima.
