India reports 13,058 new COVID-19 cases, lowest tally in 231 days

India reported 13,058 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 231 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With this, the Indian active caseload stands at 1,83,118, which is also the lowest in 227 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and it is lowest since March 2020 which is currently at 0.54 per cent. The country's recovery rate is highest since the beginning of the pandemic and is currently at 98.14 per cent.

According to the health ministry, the country has so far tested 59.31 crore total samples for COVID-29. Meanwhile, 98.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

