Over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 09:45 IST
Over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in India in last 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
With 11,81,314 samples tested on Monday to detect the presence of the virus, 59,31,06,188 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday informed that India reported 13,058 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 231 days. With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,83,118, which is also the lowest in 227 days.

Also, 98.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

