Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu extends greetings on Milad-un-Nabi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi, praying that the path shown by Prophet Muhammad continues to guide the people in building a just, humane and harmonious society.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

''The holy Prophet showed humanity the righteous path of compassion, tolerance, and universal brotherhood. May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a just, humane and harmonious society,'' the vice-president secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

