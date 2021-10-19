Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu extends greetings on Milad-un-Nabi
- Country:
- India
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi, praying that the path shown by Prophet Muhammad continues to guide the people in building a just, humane and harmonious society.
Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.
''The holy Prophet showed humanity the righteous path of compassion, tolerance, and universal brotherhood. May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a just, humane and harmonious society,'' the vice-president secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Milad
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Naidu
- Prophet Muhammad
- Nabi
ALSO READ
Gujarat govt raises cap on Eid-e-Milad procession participants to 400 within limited area
President Kovind greets people on eve of Milad-un-Nabi
The significance, rituals behind Eid Milad-un-Nabi and how it commemorates Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary
Gujarat govt allows Eid-e-Milad processions on Oct 19 with certain curbs in view of coronavirus
PM Modi greets people on Eid Milad-un-Nabi