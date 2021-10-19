Left Menu

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu extends greetings on Milad-un-Nabi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 10:08 IST
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu extends greetings on Milad-un-Nabi
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi, praying that the path shown by Prophet Muhammad continues to guide the people in building a just, humane and harmonious society.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

''The holy Prophet showed humanity the righteous path of compassion, tolerance, and universal brotherhood. May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a just, humane and harmonious society,'' the vice-president secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

