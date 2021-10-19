Left Menu

Couple electrocuted in TN

A 40-year old woman and her husband were electrocuted after coming into contact with an overhead live wire that reportedly snapped and fell here on Tuesday.The incident occurred this morning when the woman was doing dishes in the backyard of her house.

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 19-10-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 10:25 IST
A 40-year old woman and her husband were electrocuted after coming into contact with an overhead live wire that reportedly snapped and fell here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred this morning when the woman was doing dishes in the backyard of her house. A live wire in the locality snapped and fell on her, police said.

On hearing her screams, her husband rushed to rescue her and he too got electrocuted. Both died on the spot, they said.

Both were working as casual labourers at the Nagapattinam port and residing in tsunami colony. A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

