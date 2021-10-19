Left Menu

Guj: Minor girl among 3 electrocuted in Devbhumi Dwarka

19-10-2021
Guj: Minor girl among 3 electrocuted in Devbhumi Dwarka
Three persons, including an eight-year-old girl, died of electrocution in two incidents in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, police said on Tuesday.

The minor girl got electrocuted on Monday evening when a high-tension wire fell on her while she was going back home from a field in Jamgadhka village, an official from Kalyanpur police station said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man, Arjun Koli, was electrocuted while repairing a transformer in Chachlana village of the district on Monday evening, he said. Another villager, Balgar Bavaji (47), also got electrocuted while trying to save him, the official said. ''Instead of calling personnel of the power company concerned, the victim himself climbed up the transformer to repair it, risking his life, after electricity supply to the village was stopped due to some fault. In the process, he was killed along with the person who tried to save him,'' the police official said. The bodies of all the three victims were sent for post-mortem, he added.

