N.Korea missile launch 'destabilising' but not immediate threat, U.S. military says
The U.S. military sees North Korea's missile launch on Tuesday as destabilising, but not an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, the Indo-Pacific Command said.
"The United States condemns these actions and calls on (North Korea) to refrain from any further destabilizing acts," it said in a statement.
