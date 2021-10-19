Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 2.40 crore seized

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 19-10-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 11:58 IST
Brown sugar worth Rs 2.40 crore seized
Police seized brown sugar worth Rs 2.40 crore and detained three persons including two women on the charge of trading with contraband items in Odisha's Balasore district, an officer said on Tuesday.

Based on intelligence inputs, a joint team of police and excise personnel raided a hotel near Jaleswar railway station on Monday night and seized brown sugar weighing 2.4 kg, the officer said.

Three persons including two women have been detained in this connection, he added.

