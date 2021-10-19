Brown sugar worth Rs 2.40 crore seized

Police seized brown sugar worth Rs 2.40 crore and detained three persons including two women on the charge of trading with contraband items in Odisha's Balasore district, an officer said on Tuesday.

Based on intelligence inputs, a joint team of police and excise personnel raided a hotel near Jaleswar railway station on Monday night and seized brown sugar weighing 2.4 kg, the officer said.

Three persons including two women have been detained in this connection, he added.

